Teen in ‘grave condition’ after latest shooting at a Fresno intersection

A teenager is in grave condition and unlikely to survive after he was shot while stopped in a car at a southwest Fresno intersection on Easter Sunday, police said, at least the third similar incident on city streets in the past couple of weeks.

The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. near Pottle Avenue and Merced Street. Investigators were still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man in his late teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Anthony DeWall. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, with DeWall saying he was in “grave condition” and not expected to survive.

Fresno police were investigating after someone shot into a car, leaving a teen in critical condition in southwest Fresno on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A car described as a black Chevy Malibu pulled up to the teen’s car at a stop sign, someone inside — believed to be a passenger — fired 10 rounds, and the driver then sped off.

There was another person in the vehicle with the teen, according to DeWall, but they left before police arrived.

Police as well as Fresno County sheriff’s deputies have continued to deal with a high level of gun-related incidents in and around the city, a trend that has surged off and on since summer 2020.

▪ On March 22, a man was shot several times while stopped at McKinley and Chestnut avenues. He was able to drive far enough to pick up someone to take him the rest of the way to the hospital.

▪ On March 28, two men were shot while driving near McKinley and Fairfax avenues just west of Cedar Avenue. Authorities said they suspected gang involvement in that incident, which sent both to the hospital with multiple wounds.