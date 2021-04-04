Crime

Police investigating Easter morning altercation, stabbing outside Fresno club

Fresno police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday outside a central Fresno nightclub.

Police responded to a call about a fight between two men at 12:56 a.m. in the parking lot outside Aldo’s Nightclub on Belmont Avenue.

At some point, a man in his mid-30s was cut with an unknown object. He had a laceration to his cheek and a possible puncture wound to his upper arm.

The injuries were non-life threatening and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

The other man, described as being in his 20s to 30s and wearing a burgundy shirt, ran away west on Belmont. No arrest had been made.

An investigation determined that the dispute began inside the club.

The injured man said that his assailant started a disturbance with him inside and had brandished a belt-buckle knife, according to police. The men were removed from the club by security but continued to argue in the parking lot.

