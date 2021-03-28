Two shot inside car in what Fresno deputies believe was a gang-related crime

Two men were shot late Sunday afternoon while driving in a car in east-central Fresno, with authorities suspecting gang involvement in an incident that sent both to the hospital with multiple wounds.

Deputies responded after receiving reports, just before 5 p.m., of shots fired at a vehicle in the area of McKinley and Fairfax avenues just west of Cedar Avenue, according to Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were surveying the scene and canvassing the area of a suspected gang-related shooting that left two men hurt in east-central Fresno, California on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The shooting occurred within a county island, prompting the Sheriff’s Department to lead the investigation.

Officers arrived and found two men in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, with one listed early Sunday night in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

It is believed someone in a second vehicle opened fire on the two men as they were driving, Pursell said.

Witness statements, he said, helped lead investigators to suspect the shooting was targeted and gang related.

No suspect information was released.