Woman run over and killed while lying down in parking lot of Fresno 99 Cents Only store

A 45-year-old woman was run over and killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of the 99 Cents Only store on north West Avenue and Shields Avenue.

A 45-year-old woman driving the vehicle was exiting the parking lot and did not see the victim laying in the road, according to Fresno Police. The driver immediately stopped and has been cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, and it is not known why the woman was on the ground.

Fresno Fire and the Fresno Police collision reconstruction units responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. and were able to remove the victim from underneath the car. The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver and the victim have not been identified.