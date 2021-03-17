Man shot inside Fresno gated community after argument turns heated

A man in his late 30s was shot after an argument in a southeast Fresno home, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1:45 p.m., at East Wildflower Lane and South Summerfield Lane inside a gated community.

Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith said that as officers arrived, they found the man laying on the roadway with a single gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Beckwith said the suspect arrived at the man’s home and an argument spilled out to the roadway. A shot was then fired from inside the vehicle, striking the man.

The suspect fled in a four-door silver sedan, Beckwith said. It is unknown how many people were inside the vehicle.

Beckwith said they don’t believe the shooting is random and the man is “familiar with the suspect.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting and canvassing for surveillance video.

A motivate of the shooting remains under investigation, as is whether the incident was gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.