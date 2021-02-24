Crime

Dozens of officers search Fresno apartments for suspect who shot boy on bicycle

Fresno police detectives, motorcycle officers, and a team from the California Department of Corrections Wednesday searched an apartment complex in central Fresno to find the suspect who shot a boy, 14, off a bicycle.

The shooting took place Feb. 4, when the boy was riding near the Las Palmas apartment complex near West Shields and North Arthur avenues about 6 p.m.

Police reported that he was riding with a friend when they were confronted by the suspect, who began firing at them. The suspect ran, and the boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Lt. Larry Bowlan of the Street Violence Bureau said four warrants were served at the complex. Several people were detained, but additional information about whether a shooter was identified or arrested was not available.

The Department of Corrections assists police in major operations on occasion.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
