Violent Saturday night in Fresno. Here is what police know about two separate incidents

A man was stabbed and a man was shot in two separate incidents Saturday night in southeast Fresno, police said.

The first incident took place around 8 p.m. near North Douglas and North Armstrong avenues, a newer neighborhood north of Kings Canyon Road and west of Highway 180.

Fresno Police Lt.. Jordan Beckford said a man was stabbed twice in the upper body by a suspect who is possibly related to the victim’s girlfriend. Beckford said the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by his girlfriend. The man was conscious and breathing and is expected to survive.

The identification of the suspect is pending, Beckford said, and it is unclear what the disturbance was about.

Man shot in the upper leg

Just before midnight, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the upper leg following a disturbance in a parking lot at East Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue.

Beckford said there was no information about the suspect, who may have left the area in a dark-colored vehicle. Detectives were trying to locate witnesses and canvassing for surveillance videos.

The man is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.