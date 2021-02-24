Man shot and robbed on a date in Fresno, police say. What happened to his date?

A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening while on a date in central Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fountain Way near North Pleasant Avenue

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes said the victim told officers he was on a date with the woman when a Black man entered the apartment and fired one shot at him, striking him in the leg.

The victim told officers he didn’t know the suspect is who rummaged through his apartment and took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

The woman, Reyes said, then left at the same time with the suspect.

“We don’t know if the female acquaintance of our victim and the male suspect were working in tandem,” Reyes said. “Our night detectives are here to try to figure that out. We don’t have any witnesses to the shooting. Our detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses that might be able to locate. We don’t believe it’s gang related.”

It is unknown if the suspect and the woman were working in tandem, Reyes said.

“It wouldn’t be outside of the possibility of that occurring,” he said.

Reyes added “we recently had a rash of Tinder robberies where the males are meeting up with the females and they’re being robbed by their male acquaintance. We don’t know if this is the same setup, but it’s interesting the female did leave at the same time as the male suspect. Could’ve been she was afraid and got scared. We’ll definitely look into that.”

Reyes said the victim and the woman recently met.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.