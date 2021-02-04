14-year-old boy shot and hospitalized while riding his bike in central Fresno, police say

Fresno Bee

A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after a shooting in central Fresno on Thursday night, police said.

Officers arrived in the area of Shields and Fruit avenues just before 6 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to Fresno Police Department Lt. Jordan Beckford.

Officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Beckford said the victim was riding his bike with a friend in the area of Shields and Vagedes avenues when they were confronted by an unknown suspect. The suspect began firing at the two teenagers and struck one in the leg before fleeing the area.

According to Beckford, no suspect information is available at this time.