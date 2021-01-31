Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Fresno party. Police searching for clues

File photo

Two people are dead and another wounded after a dispute at a party in southeast Fresno ended in a shooting.

Lt. Richard Tucker said Fresno police were called out to the 4600 block of Lane Avenue near Maple Avenue at 1 a.m Sunday to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police found two victims inside the house suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police and emergency medical services began life-saving measures, but one of the victims, a 31-year-old woman, died at the scene, Tucker said.

The second victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died. The third gunshot victim showed up at CRMC later with non-life threatening wounds.

These are the 10th and 11th homicides of the new year, keeping it well ahead of last year’s pace when Fresno had more than 70 homicides.

Tucker said that while homicide detectives continue their investigation, what they know is that there was a party going on in the home when a disturbance happened and gunshots rang out.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter or shooters. Tucker said anyone with information about the shooting can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

“We are hopeful that with the public’s help we can develop information that leads to the individual or individuals responsible for these killings so we can bring them to justice,” Tucker said.