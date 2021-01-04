Man dies in southeast Fresno shooting. It was second homicide of the day, fifth of new year

A man was shot and killed late Sunday night near a fire station in southeast Fresno, police said, drawing detectives into the city’s fifth homicide investigation of the new year.

Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. in the area of Illinois Avenue and First Street, just north of Fire Station 4, in response to multiple reports of shots fired, according to Lt. Jordan Beckford.

A man, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Information remain limited, although there was at least one witness.

The man who was shot was walking along the sidewalk, police said, when at least one of two men in a dark colored sedan opened fire.

Detailed descriptions of the men in the car and the vehicle itself were not available. Police were investigating whether the victim was a transient.

Southbound First Street was to be closed from Illinois Avenue to Iowa Avenue for several hours as officers continued their investigation.

The homicide was the second of the day in the city and the fifth in three days.

▪ Early Sunday morning, a 14-year-old girl was killed and a teenage boy sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds in an incident near Maple and Sierra Madre avenues, west of Fresno State.

▪ On Saturday night, a man in his early 40s died after he was shot while standing inside his room at a Days Inn on Jensen Avenue in south Fresno. Another man had opened fire from the parking lot, with the bullets traveling through the closed door of the room.

▪ On New Year’s Day, two men were gunned down outside an apartment complex on East Olive Avenue, just west of Peach Avenue, in the southeast part of town.

There were more than 70 homicides in Fresno in 2020, a level not reached in the city in nearly 25 years.