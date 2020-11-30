Woman shot on way to funeral for Fresno homicide victim

Police on Monday morning cordoned off several blocks in southwest Fresno after a woman was wounded by gunfire en route to a funeral service for a man slain in a shooting earlier in November.

Crime scene investigators were searching for evidence near Tulare Street and Pottle Avenue following the shooting, which occurred shortly before 11 a.m.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue said the incident happened as several cars were winding through southwest Fresno on the way to a service for homicide victim Marcello Pinkney, 33, which was held at Fresno and E streets.

Police believe several occupants in the vehicles were firing guns in remembrance of Pinkney when one of them apparently inadvertently fired a round that struck the female in the leg. The wound was non-life threatening.

The vehicles then reportedly dispersed in different directions.

Pinkney was shot Nov. 9 at Argyle and Beck in southeast Fresno, where arriving officers responding to a report of gunfire found the wounded victim as a crowd dispersed.