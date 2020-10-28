Fresno Bee Logo
Police, SWAT serve warrants in Fresno murder investigation. Suspect, 15, in custody

Fresno police early Wednesday teamed with federal ATF agents and a California Bureau of Prisons SWAT team to serve multiple warrants in a search for suspects and weapons connected to an Oct. 17 homicide in north Fresno.

Lt. Larry Bowlan said the investigation centered around the fatal shooting at the Cigar World liquor store on North Fresno Street and East Shaw Avenue on Oct. 17.

Tylon Packard, 23, was killed in the shooting and another person was wounded during a disturbance inside the store. A 15-year-old is in custody, and Bowlan said investigators believe the violence was gang related.

After officers surrounded a home in the 3600 block of North Effie Street, police took one man into custody on unrelated domestic violence charges and seized several weapons inside the home.

Warrants were also served at two other locations.

