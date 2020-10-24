Deputies ID woman found dead this week in a Fresno County orchard in suspected homicide

Deputies are investigating as a homicide the death of a Clovis woman whose body was found earlier this week in a Fresno County almond orchard.

A farm worker discovered the body while he was working in one of the rows of the orchard Wednesday morning along Sycamore Avenue, just south of Ashlan Avenue in Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified Saturday as 31-year-old Elise Ruiz of Clovis.

It is unknown how long the body had been there.

Homicide detectives were working to learn more about Ruiz and said no arrests had been made.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 if they wish to remain anonymous. Those who provide critical information that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.