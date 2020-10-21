Crime
Farm worker finds a body. Fresno County sheriff’s detectives are on scene
Fresno County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday morning reported the discovery of a body near Biola, west of Fresno.
The discovery was reported about 9:45 a.m., on North Sycamore Avenue, between West Ashlan and West Shields avenues, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti.
A field worker reportedly made the discovery in an almond orchard.
A crime scene was established in the area.
This story will be updated.
