Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Farm worker finds a body. Fresno County sheriff’s detectives are on scene

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday morning reported the discovery of a body near Biola, west of Fresno.

The discovery was reported about 9:45 a.m., on North Sycamore Avenue, between West Ashlan and West Shields avenues, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti.

A field worker reportedly made the discovery in an almond orchard.

A crime scene was established in the area.

This story will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

View this post on Instagram

Fresno County Sheriff's homicide detectives are on scene of a body found in an almond orchard. A farmworker made the discovery at 9:45 am off of N. Sycamore Ave., between Shields & Ashlan Avenues in Kerman. Investigation ongoing. No further details at this time. Anyone with information can contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

A post shared by Fresno County Sheriff's Office (@fresnosheriff) on

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service