Fresno homicides and shootings are growing. Here’s what law enforcement is doing about it

A rise in violent crime in Fresno was addressed by local and federal law enforcement leaders during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 50 homicides and 564 shootings in the city this year, as of Monday, Fresno police said.

Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said shootings in the city have doubled from what they were at this time last year.

“A lot of our victims are involved in the gang lifestyle, but sadly many are not,” Hall said in response to a question. “And that’s where it really started to impact me personally. When an 18-year-old girl, a woman, was killed simply because she attended a party – she got in-between two gang members – that was kind of the final straw.”

Hall announced a violent crime suppression task force earlier this month in response to the increase in Fresno homicides and shootings. Three people were killed in the city on Saturday alone, pushing Fresno’s homicide total for the year to 50. At that time last year, there had been 34 murders, police said.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp described it as “some of the most violent times that we have ever seen.”

Law enforcement critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom

Smittcamp along with several other speakers who addressed media at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom in downtown Fresno said the spike in Fresno crime is tied to decisions made by Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at the state level, including a $0 bail policy implemented this spring and state prison closures.

Of Newsom, Smittcamp said, “His solution to COVID protection and prevention is letting them (inmates) out of prison with no regard for their victims and the communities they will return to terrorize. So I just said it: Governor, open up the prisons. Do your job.”

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said it’s right to criticize state leadership. Mims said the Fresno County Jail is always at capacity with 2,300 beds, and that inmates can’t exceed that number by state mandate.

“They are actually timing out in local custody,” Mims said, “and being released and never moving onto state prison because they’ve been there so long. … Since the state judicial order was in effect from March to June 19, 1,585 people were released from the jail by court order, by that state order, with $0 bail.”

Mims said local judges and the court’s executive committee later implemented a more “thoughtful” $0 bail policy in Fresno County, that “once you do get released on $0 bail, you don’t get released again on $0 bail. You get one chance at that.”

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; FBI; Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Marshals Service; and California Highway Patrol were also present.

Federal partners working in Fresno noted federal initiatives Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods to help reduce crime.

The Rev. D.J. Criner of Saint Rest Baptist Church in southwest Fresno talked about a letter his 9-year-old daughter wrote him expressing fear about the violence, and ended the event with a prayer for peace.

“This is not a West side problem,” Criner said. “This is a Fresno issue.”

This story will be updated.