Update: Suspect killed by Fresno police identified as parolee with multiple warrants

The man killed by police after attempting to steal a vehicle and stealing a rifle from a resident was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Monday as 32-year-old Gregory Putnik.

According to a police department news release, Putnik had multiple warrants from different states and was listed as an armed and dangerous felon. He was also listed as a parolee at large out of Springfield, Illinois with a primary violation of assault on a police officer.

Five Fresno police officers and a sergeant shot and killed Putnik after a series of events starting around 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police on Monday also provided more detail on how Putnik got a hold of a resident’s rifle during the ordeal.

The incident began when Putnik attempted to steal a black Mercedes Benz in the 1300 block of North Esther Way in central Fresno armed with a broom and indicating that he had a pistol under his shirt. The driver was able to drive away and call police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the attempted robbery, a resident in the neighborhood confronted Putnik after he climbed onto the roof of a house. He fled over a fence and was confronted by another neighbor and a fight took place. Officers arrived and Putnik ran off into the backyard of the original homeowner and stole the rifle from the interior of the house, police said.

Putnik then led officers in a pursuit while pointing the rifle at officers and attempting to break out the driver’s door window of police patrol vehicle. Officers kept pleading with Putnik to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply, police said. The officers eventually shot him in the area of Pine and Teilman. Putnik was immediately taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The five police officers and one sergeant who shot at Putnik have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.