Shootout in Fresno store parking lot leaves man in critical condition

Police investigate a shooting at a Family Dollar parking lot in central Fresno that left one man in critical condition on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Fresno Bee

Two groups of people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of a central Fresno store Sunday, with the California Highway Patrol later finding an apparent victim in a car along Highway 99.

The man, whose age and name were not released, was in critical condition.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes, just before 5 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at Ashlan and Marks avenues. Officers arrived and found evidence of the shooting in the lot, but the people involved were gone.

Moments later officers received a report from the CHP of a gunshot victim in a vehicle on Highway 99 just south of Ashlan. The passenger had suffered a wound to his upper torso and was taken to the hospital.

Reyes said officers confirmed that the gunshot victim was involved in the shooting that took place in the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers that two groups in separate vehicles were talking when they opened fire at one another. It was unknown how many people were in the vehicles or how many shots were fired.

Reyes said it also was unclear if the shooting is gang related.