Police investigating Fresno’s 40th homicide of 2020 after man shot and killed

Police are investigating Fresno’s 40th homicide after a man was shot and killed Thursday.

Officers arrived around 8:40 p.m. to East Floradora Avenue and North Eighth Street in central Fresno on reports of shots fired, but couldn’t locate shell casings or a victim so they cleared the location.

At about 9:20 p.m., however, police received another call and officers responded to the location, which police described as “multiple make-shift residences on it.”

Officers found the residence and located a man lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity wasn’t available.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information on the murder investigation is asked to call 559-621-7000.