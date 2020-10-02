Fresno Bee Logo
Police investigating Fresno’s 40th homicide of 2020 after man shot and killed

Police are investigating Fresno’s 40th homicide after a man was shot and killed Thursday.

Officers arrived around 8:40 p.m. to East Floradora Avenue and North Eighth Street in central Fresno on reports of shots fired, but couldn’t locate shell casings or a victim so they cleared the location.

At about 9:20 p.m., however, police received another call and officers responded to the location, which police described as “multiple make-shift residences on it.”

Officers found the residence and located a man lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity wasn’t available.

Anyone with information on the murder investigation is asked to call 559-621-7000.

