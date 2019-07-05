Court date set for man accused of shooting Fresno deputy who had ride-along passenger

Sheriff updates media on wounded deputy Sheriff Margaret Mims meets with the media to update information on a shooting in Tollhouse involving a property dispute. A deputy was wounded in the leg and which was also broken as a result of the wound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Margaret Mims meets with the media to update information on a shooting in Tollhouse involving a property dispute. A deputy was wounded in the leg and which was also broken as a result of the wound.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp on Friday filed two attempted murder charges against Michael James Congdon, 57, who is accused of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday near Tollhouse.

A citizen who was taking part in a ride-along with Deputy John Erickson was nearly hit by gunfire as Erickson investigated a disturbance call in the Sierra foothills.

Congdon also faces charges of cruelty to an animal after a horse was hit by gunfire during the incident, using a semi-automatic weapon in the assault, and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting took place after two deputies were sent to the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane to check a report of a disturbance between neighbors. Authorities reported that as soon as Erickson arrived on a dirt lane flanked by thick brush, a man later identified as Congdon began shooting at Erickson’s pickup. Erickson was hit in the leg, shattering his femur. The citizen was able to escape the truck without being hit and the other deputy, who was not identified by officials, helped him to safety and fired at Congdon before dragging Erickson “a considerable distance” to a safe place. Congdon was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, If convicted of the charges, Congdon would face a sentence of more than 64 years to life in prison. But he would be eligible for parole after serving 25 years upon reaching his 60th birthday.