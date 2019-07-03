Man accused of shooting Fresno deputy identified; faces 2 attempted murder counts

Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Sheriff Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who was hit while responding to a scene in the foothills of eastern Fresno County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who was hit while responding to a scene in the foothills of eastern Fresno County.

Michael James Congdon, 57, was identified Wednesday as the man who allegedly wounded a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday, setting off an hours-long standoff near Tollhouse in the Sierra foothills.

Congdon was booked into Fresno County Jail on two counts of attempted murder in the shooting of deputy John Erickson, 49, who was shot in the leg after he arrived in the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane to investigate a dispute between neighbors. A citizen who was in the pickup as part of a ride-along when Congdon allegedly opened fire was not injured.

Congdon was also booked on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Fresno County Superior Court records show that Congdon sought a civil harassment restraining order in 2018 against his neighbor in a court case that appears to be a precursor to Tuesday’s incident. In the order, Congdon asked that Roland G. Hill, then 58, not “allow his dogs to enter petitioner’s property, except the easement road...(and) not dump on petitioner’s property. Respondent must not trespass onto petitioner’s property except for easement road...”

The court order was to remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019, and ordered Hill not to possess or buy firearms or ammunition.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies sped to the location after the shooting erupted Tuesday morning. It took deputies more than an hour to rescue Erickson, who suffered a broken femur after he was hit by gunfire. Other officers braved gunfire to get Erickson into a helicopter so he could be flown to Community Regional Medical Center.

Sheriff Margaret Mims said deputies have been called to the property before for a property line dispute, but it had never escalated into violence before Tuesday.