Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in central Fresno

A bicyclist was in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in central Fresno.

The collision happened at 10:16 p.m. at Blackstone and Griffith avenues, near Ashlan Avenue.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said the man in his 50s crossed Blackstone Avenue, outside of the crosswalk against a red light, when he was struck by a driver who had a green light going southbound on Blackstone.

Cervantes said the the man landed on the roof and the windshield caved in on the driver’s side.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his updated status was not known as of early Saturday morning. He was not immediately identified.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators; drugs and alcohol are not a factor, Cervantes said.