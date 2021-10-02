Motorcyclist killed after colliding with a Jeep in Fresno. Was alcohol a factor?

A man riding a motorcycle died Friday night after colliding with a Jeep in northeast Fresno.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said the collision took place at 11:11 p.m. at Millbrook and Nees avenues when the motorcyclist in his 30s traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended a black Jeep that was stopped at a red light.

The impact pushed the Jeep about 15 feet forward. The motorcycle skidded to the right and investigators estimate the rider, who was not immediately identified pending family notification, was thrown about 15 to 20 yards.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist in the middle of the intersection suffering from major injuries. Officers provided life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cervantes said investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigate the collision.