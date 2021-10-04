Update: Bicyclist hit by car on Blackstone in Fresno has died. Coroner identifies victim

A 57-year-old man who was struck by a car on Blackstone Avenue Friday night has died, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner on Monday afternoon identified the victim as Carlos Garcia of Fresno.

Garcia was struck while riding a bicycle across Blacksone near near Ashlan Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said he was outside of the crosswalk and going against a red light when he was struck. The driver had a green light.

Garcia was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died Saturday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police; drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, Cervantes said.