Shooting rang out at a 7-Eleven parking lot across from Fresno State, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven parking lot Friday night.

The shooting happened across from Fresno State at Shaw and Maple avenues around 10 p.m.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner pulled into the 7-Eleven parking lot and one of his passengers went inside the store.

As the driver was waiting, two men approached him and asked if he wanted to buy marijuana. The driver declined and he told officers one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and he quickly hit reverse to leave.

As he was leaving, two shots were fired striking the vehicle.

The suspects fled and the driver shortly returned to pick up his passenger and went to a Fresno State parking lot where he called police. At least three people were inside the vehicle, Cervantes said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were looking at surveillance video to see what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 8:02 AM.