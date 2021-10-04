Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash with stopped Jeep at Fresno intersection

The rider of motorcycle who died Friday night in a high-speed crash was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner.

Francisco Mendoza Jr., 32, of Fresno was killed when he slammed into the back of a Jeep at a high rate of speed at North Millbrook and East Nees avenues about 11:11 p.m., according to police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

The impact sent the Jeep, which was stopped at a signal light, about 15 forward. The rider was thrown into the street.

Officers rendered aid, but Mendoza died at the scene.

Cervantes said Friday that alcohol might have been a factor, but coroner’s office spokesman Tony Botti on Monday said there was no update on that information.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 2:20 PM.