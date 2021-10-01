Two shot and killed in east-central Fresno, including a woman who was lying on a driveway

A shooting occurred Friday evening at Weathermaker and Fine avenues, near Chestnut and McKinley in central Fresno. One person was fatally shot and another was wounded. The Fresno Bee

A woman and a teenager were shot and killed late Friday afternoon in an east-central Fresno neighborhood.

Upon receiving a call around 4:10 p.m., Fresno police responded to a shooting in the area just east of Chestnut and McKinley avenues on the 4900 block of Weathermaker Avenue.

A woman was found shot and lying on the front driveway, and eventually died at the location, according to Fresno police.

A second victim, a male teen, also was shot and was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where he eventually died as well.

Witnesses told police they heard yelling and some kind of disturbance prior to the shooting.

A firearm also was found in the area, along the street.

A man was seen running from the area. He was detained the next street over at Oslin and Winery, but it was unclear if he had anything to do with the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Winery from Oslin to Carmen currently has been blocked off.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 6:36 PM.