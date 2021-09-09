Police investigating after man reports he was fired on while walking in central Fresno

Fresno police were investigating a shooting incident in the north Tower District early Thursday after a man reported that he was fired on while walking in the area.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. near North Wilson and East Weldon avenues, close to Fresno High School. Sgt. Sukhbir Chauhan said it was not related to the school.

Police were searching for evidence, including shell casings, after the victim reported that a gunman hiding behind shrubbery fired at least one round toward him. No suspects were in custody.