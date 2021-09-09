Crime

Police investigating after man reports he was fired on while walking in central Fresno

Fresno police were investigating a shooting incident in the north Tower District early Thursday after a man reported that he was fired on while walking in the area.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. near North Wilson and East Weldon avenues, close to Fresno High School. Sgt. Sukhbir Chauhan said it was not related to the school.

Police were searching for evidence, including shell casings, after the victim reported that a gunman hiding behind shrubbery fired at least one round toward him. No suspects were in custody.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service