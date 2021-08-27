High school football game in Fresno canceled ‘out of abundance of caution’ after shooting

The sign outside the Central Unified School District Administration offices, shown Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central Unified School District said Friday’s football game between Central High School and Damonte Ranch-Reno has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution” after last week’s shooting.

Central had a plan in place by adding more personnel inside the stadium for safety after last week’s shooting outside the stadium in the parking lot where a 19-year-old was wounded following the Central-Bullard game. A suspect, 19-year-old Taevion Yancey, was arrested.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our students, parents and our community’s safety and in consultation with the Fresno Police Department, the Central Unified School District will be canceling its football games both today and tomorrow,” Central Unified School District told parents in an email.

“In addition, Central East High School will be on a “finals” minimum day schedule, which means students will be dismissed at 12:30 PM today. Buses are now preparing to transport students home. Administration is staging supervision to make sure students exit safely and FPD will have a large presence in our neighborhoods. We know many Central East Parents are trying to reach the school and check their students out.”

The Fresno Police Department had said six officers and a sergeant were going to be assigned at the game.

This story will be updated.