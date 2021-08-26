15-year-old shot twice in northwest Fresno. Police say he was not cooperative

Fresno police reported Thursday they were having difficulty getting a 15-year-old boy to provide details about how he was shot twice in northwest Fresno.

The shooting took place about 6 a.m. in the area of North Dante and West Escalon avenues, where officers found evidence of shots fired but no victim, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

About 6:30 a.m. the boy was dropped off at Saint Agnes Medical Center with wounds in his abdomen and leg. He was later reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives established that the exact location of the shooting scene was the 6600 block of North Delbert Avenue, where they found that two homes and a car were hit by gunfire.

As of Monday, there have been 464 shootings in the city this year, compared to 375 in 2020 at this time.

