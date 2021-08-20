Fresno Councilmember Esmeralda Soria has COVID a second time despite being vaccinated

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, seen in a 2018 file photo, announced Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, she has COVID-19 for the second time despite being vaccinated. She attended Thursday’s council meeting. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, despite being vaccinated.

Soria overcame COVID-19 once already after testing positive in December.

Soria on Thursday attended a lengthy city council meeting with other councilmembers and city staff. The meeting was closed to the public.

The entire city council is vaccinated. Beginning next month, city staff must prove they’re vaccinated to work at City Hall or get tested each week and wear a mask while working.

Soria said she was notified that someone she was with was exposed to a positive test, so out of an abundance of caution she got tested. She was tested Tuesday at the Madera fairgrounds and received notification of her positive result Friday morning.

“I’m in shock,” she said. “I’ve tried to do everything by the book, in terms of the guidelines with the new delta variant, like wearing my mask indoors. I’ve been wearing my mask at City Hall for the last couple weeks.”

Soria said she doesn’t feel sick and she’s grateful her symptoms are nothing compared to what she experienced in December.

“The vaccine is probably what’s helping,” she said. “It’s important we don’t let our guard down. I encourage folks to take the vaccine because (COVID) pre-vaccine was not the best experience ever. My symptoms were much worse than the regular flu. …Don’t let your guard down.”

Soria said she will quarantine and encouraged people to continue wearing their mask indoors.

