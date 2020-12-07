Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria tests positive for COVID-19

Fresno City Council \member Esmeralda Soria announced Monday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Soria made the announcement through a news release in which she said she has canceled all public appearances the moment she felt symptoms. Soria said she will follow her doctor’s orders and remain in self-quarantine.

“I believe that it’s important to share this because there’s still a tremendous amount of stigma behind this virus,” Soria said in the news release. “It is important that we are all transparent and responsible if we are positive or get exposed to someone that is positive.”

Soria is the latest Fresno-area leader to test positive of the virus.

Almost a month ago Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau announced that they had tested positive after attending a dinner party together on election night.

Also, in June the 8-year-old son of City Council President Miguel Arias tested positive, prompting a deep cleaning at City Hall.

Soria’s announcement comes a night before the city council is set to meet in a special meeting to weigh on the order to fine residents who have private gatherings of more than 15 people.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said Monday his officers will not enforce the proposed order.