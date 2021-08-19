Want Alejandro Fernández concert tickets? Get vaccinated against COVID in Orange Cove on Friday

Madera Community College partnered with Madera County Department of Public Health to administer covid-19 vaccines during a vaccination clinic on campus on Aug. 10. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Cultiva La Salud will give away two tickets for the Alejandro Fernández concert to each individual who receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the tardeada in Orange Cove.

The vaccination tardeada will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 20) at Citrus Middle School’s Multipurpose Room-Gym, 1400 Anchor Ave.

The event is organized by Cultiva La Salud and the Fresno County Department of Public Health in partnership with the Kings Canyon Unified School District and Pinnacle Training Systems in an effort to increase vaccination rates in the Latino community.

“We are excited to invite people out to Citrus Middle School in Orange Cove, California to get vaccinated and we are very excited to offer concert tickets for Alejandro Fernandez’ concert coming up in September,” said Genoveva Islas is the founder and CEO of Cultiva La Salud. “Each person getting vaccinated would receive two tickets. So please come out and get vaccinated.”

Individuals who receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive two tickets for the Sept. 12 Alejandro Fernández concert at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Sign Up for La Abeja A weekly newsletter written for and by California Latinos on news affecting our communities. Recaptcha SUSCRÍBASE Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y Términos de Servicio de Google.

Families are welcome to enjoy a late afternoon full of entertainment with music, dance, lotería games (board games), fruit cups, and Aguas Frescas (fruit and infusions juices) while receiving the Pfizer and J&J vaccines free of charge.

Youth ages 12 years to 18 years of age can only obtain the Pfizer vaccine authorized by FDA.

Individuals not yet vaccinated can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 20 and the second dose on Sept. 10. Immigration status is not a factor, and health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome. Transportation can be provided upon request with advance planning.