Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer sets vaccination policy. What city workers must do

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer on Wednesday afternoon announced the city’s coronavirus policy requiring employees to be vaccinated or submit to mandatory weekly COVID testing.

The announcement comes as a surge fueled by the COVID Delta variant sweeps the region.

Through Wednesday, almost 1,100 coronavirus cases have been reported this week in Fresno County. That’s the largest number of new infections in a week since late February, when a vicious winter spike in COVID-19 cases in December and January was winding down.

The city plan was immmediately opposed by Councilmember Garry Bredefeld who said in a news release he’s been in contact with many people fearful of losing their jobs if they don’t submit to the “authoritarian mandate.” Bredefeld scheduled a City Hall news conference immediately following Dyer’s.

This story will be updated.

