Three die as SUV crashes into tree in rural Fresno County. No one was wearing a seat belt

Three people were killed when their SUV hit a tree Saturday northeast of Caruthers in rural Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 35-year-old Caruthers man was driving a Ford Expedition south on Elm Avenue just north of Rose Avenue with another 35-year-old man and a female of an undetermined age as passengers about 4:30 a.m., the CHP stated.

For an unknown reason, the SUV veered off the road and struck a tree before turning over on its side, according to the CHP. The driver and the female were partially ejected; no one was wearing a seat belt, investigators determined.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, and none of their names had been released.

