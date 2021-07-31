Two men, one woman killed in rural Fresno County crash have been identified

Three Caruthers residents have been identified as the people killed when an SUV struck a tree near the city in rural Fresno County.

Ashley Arias, 29, David Singh, 35, and Chad Dean, 36, died in the early Saturday crash, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced in an afternoon news release.

They were headed south in a 1997 Ford Expedition on Elm Avenue north of Rose Avenue, northeast of Caruthers, about 4:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No other vehicle was involved, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear who was driving because at least two of the people were partially thrown from their seats, according to the Coroner’s Office. No one was wearing a seat belt, investigators determined.

The SUV for some reason veered off the road and struck a tree before turning over on its side, according to the CHP. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.