Woman with walker killed crossing Fresno street in hit-and-run. Police look for suspect vehicle

An woman using a walker died in a hit-and-run collision while crossing a central Fresno street Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at Olive Avenue just west of Fresno Street around 8:42 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived and found a woman in the roadway and immediately began medical aid. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Officers learned that a white older-model Ford Expedition was traveling east on Olive toward Fresno Street when it struck the victim.

Cervantes said the driver did not stop and continued to Fresno Street and then turned south.

Cervantes said the woman was elderly and added that the lighting was poor along that stretch of Olive. The woman was not in a crosswalk, Cervantes said.

Investigators were looking for evidence and checking video surveillance.