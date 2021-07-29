Fresno man ID’d as victim in fatal two-car crash. The other driver suffered major injuries

A 26-year-old Fresno man has been identified as the victim in fatal collision southeast of Fresno.

The Fresno County Coroner on Thursday reported that Luke Emil Alpoonarian was the driver killed in a two-car crash Wednesday at East Jensen and South Temperance avenues.

The crash happened at 4:08 p.m. as Maria Vasquez, 63, was turning left from southbound Temperance onto eastbound Jensen, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Her Toyota Highlander was broadsided by a Kia Forte driven by Alpoonarian, who was westbound on Jensen and ran a red light, the CHP said.

Alpoonarian was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where Alpoonarian died. Vasquez sustained major injuries.