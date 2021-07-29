Driver hits and kills woman near Table Mountain in Fresno County, then flees

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday asked for help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman near Table Mountain Casino.

The collision happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The CHP said officers were alerted to the pedestrian walking westbound on Millerton about one-half mile east of Winchell Cove Road, a quarter-mile west of the casino. The woman died at the scene.

CHP investigators are looking for evidence and checking video surveillance, and are also asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 559-262-0400 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.