Man in charged in deadly hit-and-run in Fresno. He tried to disguise vehicle, police say

A man suspected of killing a man on a roadway in central Fresno earlier this month has been arrested.

The Fresno Police Department arrested 23-year-old Kong Vang on Tuesday morning. He was booked into Fresno County jail and charged with hit-and-run resulting death, vehicular manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

The fatal hit-and-run happened July 10 on Shields Avenue, near the Valero gas station at North Channing Way around 11:50 p.m. Felipe Balero, 40, was struck by two vehicles when he tried to cross the street. The other driver remained on the scene and called police.

Fresno Police Sgt. Mark Van Wyhe said the driver of the truck that first hit the victim slowed but did not stop. The two vehicles were headed east.

Police received a CrimeStoppers tip saying the vehicle that was possibly involved in the fatal hit-and-run was located at a house on West Griffith Avenue.

Detectives responded to the tip after a follow-up and located the vehicle and took Vang into custody. He confessed to detectives that he struck Balero.

“The suspect returned to the scene and noticed the pedestrian was killed,” Van Whye said. “He was seeing what was going on. He left and went home.”

Van Whye said Kong spray-painted the wheels a different color and other parts of the truck “to try to disguise the vehicle.”

Kong’s bail is set at $9,500.