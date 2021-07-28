Deadly crash in Fresno after driver runs red light and T-bones SUV, police said

One person died and another suffered major injuries from a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon just south east of Fresno.

The crash happened at 4:08 p.m. at South Temperance and East Jensen avenues.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said a 26-year-old man driving a Kia Forte ran a red light while traveling westbound on Jensen and hit a Toyota Highlander that was driven by a 63-year-old woman.

The Kia struck the Toyota on the front driver’s side as the SUV was turning left from southbound Temperance onto eastbound Jensen, CHP said.

Both drivers initially sustained major injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical.

The man in the Kia, however, died at the hospital.

Salas said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The elderly woman remains in critical condition.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected and the investigation is ongoing.