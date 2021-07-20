Woman killed in collision on Highway 41 just south of Fresno identified

A Fresno woman was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as the person killed when her Toyota Yaris was rear-ended on Highway 41 south of Fresno on Monday afternoon.

The collision took place as Brandi Urena, 41, was stopped on 41 in the northbound lanes when when she was struck from behind by another car traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Honda that struck Urena was taken to the hospital and may face charges, according to the CHP.