Fresno woman killed in crash less than two weeks before she was set to get married

Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a Fresno woman who died in a car crash less than two weeks before she was set to be married.

Brandi Urena was described as a woman full of laughs and smiles, armed with a great sense of humor, and simply filled with love during a candle vigil that brought about 100 people together.

Urena died at 41 years old, killed Monday afternoon when her Toyota Yaris was rear-ended on Highway 41 south of Fresno.

A friend told The Bee that Urena and her fiancé were planning to get married July 31.

“It’s a life that shouldn’t have been taken,” longtime friend Melissa Taito said. “She was trying to go to work.”

The fatal collision occurred at Highway 41 and Central Avenue, where Tuesday’s vigil also was held.

California Highway Patrol said Urena was stopped on Highway 41 in the northbound lanes when another car that was traveling at a high rate of speed struck her from behind.

Four vehicles in all were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Honda that struck Urena was taken to the hospital and may face charges, the CHP said.

Tuesday’s vigil was just as much about remembering Urena as it was a message for drivers to slow down and drive more carefully, especially in the area where Urena died.

Many at the vigil placed flowers and candles near the crash site.

A photo was brought, showing Urena her sticking her tongue out while music played on a Bluetooth speaker.

A favorite photo of many shows Brandi Urena with her sense of humor as family and friends gathered to remember Urena at a vigil Tuesday, July 20, 2021 south of Fresno. Urena, 41, died after her car was rear-ended while stopped on northbound 41 near North Avenue Monday afternoon. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Battery operated candles were passed out.

One woman joked how Brandi had been in charge, the candles would have creatively decorated.

Taito remembered Urena as a “happy person” and want people to be aware of their driving.

“Just in remembrance of celebration of her life and to show how happy she was and celebrating her,” Taito said. “Hope people have awareness of paying attention to the road when they are driving.

“We’re going to put something in her name because people need to be aware where they need to pay attention and stop traveling at high speeds.”

Ballons are displayed at a memorial as family and friends gathered to remember Brandi Urena at a vigil along Highway 41 at Central Avenue Tuesday, July 20, 2021, south of Fresno. Urena, 41, died after her car was rear-ended while stopped on northbound 41 near North Avenue Monday afternoon. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Urena’s mother, Carelyn Contreras, sat in a folding camp chair along the edge next to an arrangement of flowers and balloons and often cried.

She still managed to laugh at times as people remembered Urena’s good nature while standing in a circle. People also leaned on each other sobbing and supporting each other.

“She was a baker,” Contreras said between sniffles. “She had her business called Snowflake Cakes. She’s one of six children that I have.

“We’re all here to celebrate her in any way we can. ... It doesn’t feel like it’s really happening.”