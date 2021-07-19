Woman killed in four-vehicle collision on Highway 41 just south of Fresno

A woman was killed in a collision involving four vehicles on Highway 41 just outside of Fresno on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol just before noon was called to the area of Central Avenue and Highway 41 for reports of a collision.

Officers arrived and found a woman with major blunt force trauma. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned the victim was stopped at a red light at Central Avenue in a black Toyota Yaris when she was hit from behind by a white Honda Insight traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Yaris was pushed into the rear of a blue Honda Accord and the white Honda careened and struck the front side of a Chevy in the next lane.

The driver in the Insight was taken to CRMC for minor injuries. According to CHP, the driver could be facing manslaughter charges.