Crime

Fresno pedestrian was hit by a truck and later died. Police need help finding the driver

Fresno police Friday sought help from the public identifying the driver of an older General Motors pickup truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last weekend.

A pedestrian was struck in the crash and later died of his injuries.

The collision took place at West Shields and North West avenues about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service