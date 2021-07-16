Crime
Fresno pedestrian was hit by a truck and later died. Police need help finding the driver
Fresno police Friday sought help from the public identifying the driver of an older General Motors pickup truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last weekend.
A pedestrian was struck in the crash and later died of his injuries.
The collision took place at West Shields and North West avenues about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
