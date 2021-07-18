Sunday morning shooting in Coarsegold launches Madera County homicide investigation

A man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in Madera County, with sheriff’s detectives investigating the case as a homicide.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 35000 block of Wells Road in Coarsegold, according to a Facebook post by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the area. Officers arrived and found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information on the victim or what may have led up to the shooting was released.

Detectives are “actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the post stated. “Additional facts will be released as they are confirmed.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.