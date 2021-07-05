Fresno fireworks started fires and ruined air quality. A heat wave will bring more issues

Fourth of July fireworks started vegetation fires in Fresno County and ruined air quality.

“We went off the chart,” said Jaime Holt, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, about particulate matter (PM 2.5) in Fresno’s air Sunday night.

PM 2.5 levels spiked far above level five, considered “very unhealthy” by the district, starting around 9 p.m., data from an air monitor in central Fresno shows. Holt lives in that area and described the sound of illegal fireworks igniting around her home “like a war zone.”

Even short periods of exposure to high levels of PM 2.5 is harmful, especially for the elderly, young children, smokers, and those with medical conditions like asthma. People at less risk might have still had trouble breathing because of the large amount of illegal fireworks, or woken up with a sore throat and itchy, watery eyes, Holt said.

Breathing bad air can contribute to developing cardiovascular disease and dementia later in life, she added.

Confiscated fireworks and fires started by fireworks

A Fresno fireworks task force of police and firefighters reported confiscating over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks and issuing over 40 citations over the Fourth of July holiday, as of the latest count on Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire Fresno County spokesman Dan Urias said six of 19 vegetation fires that Cal Fire responded to on Sunday across the county were related to fireworks. The fires were “relatively small.” The department also responded to two structure fires.

Cal Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning near Elwood Road and Piedra along the Kings River on Sunday, July 4, 2021. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

The largest of the 19 wildfires was the Fish Fire south of Pine Flat Lake. Its cause is under investigation. The Fish Fire grew to 75 acres and was fully contained Monday.

Urias said Cal Fire Fresno County confiscated 45 pounds of illegal fireworks on Sunday and issued two citations.

Hotter weather coming to Valley, Sierra, Yosemite

Holt said PM 2.5 levels in Fresno have returned to about normal, with the worst spike between late Sunday and early Monday. However, ozone levels, another measure of air quality, are expected to worsen later this week with a heat wave expected to hit the central San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada.

Temperatures are expected to reach 106 degrees or higher in Yosemite Valley from Friday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Hanford forecast.

The 400-acre Blue Fire, started last week south of Shaver Lake, is no longer listed by the air district on its website as impacting air quality in the Valley.

Dangerous heat is expected in Yosemite National Park Friday, July 9th through Tuesday, July 13th. Maximum temperatures will likely be 106 degrees or higher in Yosemite Valley each afternoon Friday, July 9th through Tuesday, July 13th. Don’t underestimate this heat! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3XUJMz8qFQ — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 5, 2021

Dangerous heat expected in Central California Friday into early next week. Plan accordingly to stay safe in this heat. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be required for the San Joaquin Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills, Coastal Range, and Kern County mountains and desert. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WPMZFoDlkn — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 5, 2021