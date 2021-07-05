Pipe bomb, fireworks and boy involved in fiery Fresno crash that resulted in arrest

Breaking news

A pipe bomb, fireworks, and a 7-year-old boy were removed from a crashed vehicle shortly before it caught fire in southeast Fresno early Monday, Fresno police reported.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision just after midnight at a Highway 180 on-ramp at Peach Avenue, Fresno police Sgt. Diana Vega said.

And one of the drivers was seen by an off-duty officer removing items from his Chevy Tahoe, along with a child inside, before the Chevy was engulfed in flames, Vega added.

Responding officers determined the tossed items were illegal fireworks and a pipe bomb. Vega said additional improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were believed to be inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

Kiko De La Rosa, 60, of Oregon was arrested for possession of a pipe bomb and child endangerment, Vega said. A woman involved in the crash was transported with minor injuries to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Vega said a fireworks task force, a collaboration between police and the Fresno Fire Department, confiscated over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued over 40 citations over the Fourth of July holiday. The number of confiscated fireworks in Fresno is still being counted.