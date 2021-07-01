What to pack up – again? Blue Fire brings back painful memories for Creek Fire evacuees

Six months after the Creek Fire was fully contained, its survivors are again facing a similar threat: the Blue Fire, burning near mountain communities still recovering from the single largest wildfire in California’s history.

That 2020 blaze burned nearly a third of Sierra National Forest and destroyed more than 850 structures, most of them homes.

“It’s like PTSD,” said Cody Anderson of the Blue Fire, which has burned at least 400 acres. Anderson’s family has property in the Dinkey Creek area, east of where the Blue Fire ignited on Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Canyon, where the fire is burning, is an area Anderson knows well as president of the Four Wheel Drive Club of Fresno, which held its ninth annual poker run there in May. He said his group and others helped clear vegetation off four-wheel drive trails in that area that are now being used by firefighters.

Anderson said the fear is the same as during the Creek Fire, that winds could increase and drive flames up Blue Canyon into the town of Shaver Lake.





For the second time in a short period of time, we’re “praying for the best,” Anderson said.

Evacuation orders and warnings due to Blue Fire

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued some evacuation orders Wednesday for some areas around Bretz Mill Campground, listed as having Shaver Lake and Sanger zip codes. There were other evacuation warnings for areas to the north and southwest, including in the Tollhouse area. Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said Wednesday afternoon that the Blue Fire was only threatening two homes in the areas under evacuation orders, and that the fire is “not in a populated area.”

A previous evacuation map link from the sheriff’s office wasn’t opening earlier Wednesday due to a computer issue.

Alex Olow, spokesperson for Sierra National Forest, said Wednesday afternoon that the evacuation advisory included Petersen Mill Road and Cold Springs Rancheria.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig was also providing updates on his Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said an evacuation order means “there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.”

“An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.”

CAL FIRE is assisting the USFS with a wildland fire in Blue Canyon near 10S04 rd & 10S005 rd 6 miles south of Shaver Lake. The fire is 120 acres currently burning south. Evacuations on Road 10S02 to Nutmeg Saddle. Follow @usfs_r5 for more information. #BlueFire pic.twitter.com/iltxXZaFwq — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 30, 2021

Creek Fire survivors recall previous evacuations and share advice

For many survivors of the Creek Fire, the Blue Fire is bringing back painful memories of having to flee from that wildfire.

Many former Creek Fire evacuees talked about what they regretted not packing or doing last year as the Creek Fire approached in a Facebook group for Shaver and Huntington lakes. The conversation was started by one woman who wrote, “We’re staging our car for #bluefire, and even though I have done this before, my mind is once again going blank.”

Some of the heartbreaking responses:

“I literally just said this! Like what did we wish we had last year?!? Why didn’t I make a list?”

“I was away for the weekend and never had a chance to pack ... and I lost everything. Seemingly benign stuff like your tool box and sewing stuff and the things the kids made. The old Christmas decorations ... photos of course. And the paperwork ... I cried over silly things and treasures. Now ... 10 months later ... you can look back and know that you survived the loss ... just stay safe.”

“I’m literally sitting here sick to my stomach.”

“Now we will see if fuel breaks work, I guess …”

Other Creek Fire survivors shared advice:

“Take your photos, family videos, precious irreplaceable family heirlooms, just fill up your vehicle completely.”

“Make a list, prioritized, with locations. In the heat of the evacuation, you will not have to think. Keep a go bag in your car, in case of fire starts while you are away.”

“Also take pictures and or video of your rooms and exterior of the house. That’s the main thing that saved us with insurance issues.”

“Shut the valve to your propane tank.”

“Grab your dirty laundry — it is all the stuff you actually wear.”

“Don’t take anything you can replace — that leaves room for what you can’t replace.”

“Really, if you have time, grab what you use the most and what you would miss the most. In the end, LIVES are most important! (Love my pets).”