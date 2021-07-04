Crews battle fires along Kings River near Piedra area of Fresno County; evacuation ordered

PG&E skycam captures flames burning near Wonder Valley Ranch in Fresno County, California on Sunday, July 4, 2021. PG&E

Firefighters were battling two wildland fires Sunday near Wonder Valley Ranch and the Fresno County community of Piedra.

Crews quickly stopped forward progress of one blaze burning in vegetation at Elwood Road and Piedra, according to Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire, but were still battling another at Trimmer Springs Road and Piedra Road.

Cal Fire said the second, dubbed the Fish Fire, was burning along both sides of the Kings River. The fire was estimated to have grown from an initial estimate of about 10 acres to 50 acres and just before 6 p.m. to 70 acres, with potential to spread to 200.

Containment was at 20%.

An evacuation order was in place for Winton Park.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Piedra Road at Avocado Lake was shut down along with Trimmer Springs Road and along Piedra.

This story will be updated.